LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Avalon Rd.

The B-side of a duplex sustained major fire damage.

The fire was burning for about 15 minutes before it was under control, Lafayette Fire Department said.

One unit was occupied and the occupant was asleep when neighbors told her about the fire.

There were no injures reported.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the laundry room. The cause of the fire is under investigation.