LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Some Lafayette voters are being asked to decide the fate of a tax renewal for the Lafayette Downtown Development Authority (LDDA) in this Saturday’s election.

The 15-mill tax is expected to generate over $400,000 this year for the LDDA for things like security, trash removal, economic incentives, business development, and anything that serves to upkeep and excel downtown Lafayette.

Leonard Johnson moved to downtown Lafayette after escaping Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He says since moving there 16 years ago, there’s been a tremendous transformation.

“I live on Jefferson Street,” said Johnson. “Sixteen years ago, it was like Siberia. Now it’s like one of the most liveliest places to live in town.”

He says he has no reservations about whether the LDDA would do what’s expected with the tax. He says anyone who doubts the authority should look at the proof in the progress of downtown Lafayette.

The average home in the tax district has a value of about $170,000. Residents in the district would pay around $12 per month.

The LDDA renewal only applies to residents within the tax district.