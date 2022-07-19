LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins got a unanimous endorsement from the state’s Republican Party Monday to run for a fourth term in office in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Congressman Higgins continues to be a strong conservative and outspoken voice for Louisianans,”

stated the party in a press release. “His work to support American energy production, the 2nd Amendment, free market principles, and a secure southern border have been pivotal to putting America and Louisiana on the right path forward.”

Holden Hoggatt (Courtesy Holden Hoggatt for Congress)

The news also comes as another Republican has announced he is challenging Higgins, according to the Daily Advertiser. Holden Hoggatt, 42, an assistant district attorney for the 15th Judicial District, announced his candidacy Monday.

“I am running for Congress because we need a leader in Washington D.C. that we can actually be proud of,” Hoggatt said in a statement given to the Advertiser. “Leaders in our communities encouraged me to run because they agree with that.”

Hoggatt’s campaign noted he is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, the Delta Waterfowl Association, and the American Quarter Horse Association. He graduated from LSU Law Center in 2008. He serves on the Bayou Vermillion Board of Commissioners.

Meanwhile, Higgins vowed to stay the course of his previous terms.

“I’m humbled and uplifted to receive the endorsement of Republicans across Louisiana, to have our Congressional office recognized for dedicated service,” said Higgins. “We will not stop fighting for Constitutionalist and Conservative values. Our mission to serve the citizens of South Louisiana shall continue.”

The 3rd Congressional District race will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Qualifying for the Nov. 8 election begins July 20.