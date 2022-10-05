LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital following a shooting on the UL Lafayette campus.

Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Tulane Avenue near Huger Hall.

The victim, who has not been identified, is in stable but critical condition.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that several people were involved in a fight in a parking lot and during that fight one of the people pulled a gun and the shot the victim, police said.

A heavy police presence remains in the area; students are being advised to stay away from the crime scene.

We will continue to follow this story throughout the evening and provide you with updates as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.