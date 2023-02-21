LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man riding a bicycle was reportedly shot Tuesday on Janvier Road in Lafayette Parish.

Residents in the area of Janvier and Whitmore Roads tell News 10 that the male victim was thrown from the bicycle and landed in a ditch following the shooting.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti confirmed with News 10 that one person has been taken into custody following an incident in the 900 block of Janvier Road earlier in the day on Tuesday.

She did not identify the victim.

The suspect, James McMillian, 61 is in custody on a $250K bond for attempted second-degree murder and $5K for illegal carrying of a weapon.

Ponseti said the investigation is on-going.