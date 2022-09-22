LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in a late night shooting on Sternberg Street.

According to police, two people were shot and wounded and transported to a local hospital.

Their identities remain unknown.

Residents in the area tell KLFY that around 9:50 p.m. Thursday they heard what sounded like fireworks, however when they looked outside they saw two people inside a white vehicle and that a passenger suspect was standing out of the sunroof spraying bullets.

Anyone with information please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.