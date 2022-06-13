LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Dave & Buster’s has reportedly filed a permit to build a new 22,213-square-foot facility in Lafayette.

The new location will be in The Costco Development shopping center at 201 Spring Farm Road, across from Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s hospital.

Currently, the closest Dave & Buster’s is located in New Orleans.

Developing Lafayette said this company was once considered unreachable for Lafayette due to their requirements for a large population within a short distance.

A timeframe for the new facility has yet to be determined, but permits have a 6-month act timeframe, meaning build work should be expected soon, Developing Lafayette said.