LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Salvation Army’s famous red kettles will be seen soon in Lafayette.

The Salvation Army’s oldest annual fundraiser and the lifeline for many of The Salvation Army’s vital programs is beginning. Every dollar raised through the 132-year-old campaign stays in the community and enables The Salvation Army to bring life-changing programs and services to those in need throughout the year.

“From its beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco for the destitute, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown to be the most recognized charitable campaign worldwide,” said Captain Bruce Williams, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised will help The Salvation Army provide food, shelter, and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the worst times of their lives.”

Red Kettles will be near the entrances of local stores and businesses throughout the holiday season. Last year, the Lafayette community rallied and raised $120,000. This year’s goal aims to surpass $150,000 to support local programs for food assistance, emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and more.

The Salvation Army is embracing new ways to give back with the rise of cashless and online transactions. Donors can now seamlessly contribute online at LafayetteKettle.org or at the kettles using various options, including credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, or Venmo.

Visit SalvationArmyLafayette.org or call 337-235-2407 to volunteer, donate, or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas and beyond.

