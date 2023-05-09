LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police and Crime Stoppers are asking the community for help identifying a woman they say is linked to multiple cases of “distraction-style’ theft at stores on Lafayette’s southside.

Police said the women, in her mid 20’s, distracts shoppers in the store by sparking up a conversation while a man reaches into the shopper’s cart and steals the wallet from the purse.

The couple then leaves the store immediately, police said, and max out the victim’s credit and debit cards at local Walmart’s and Sam’s Club buying thousands of dollars’ worth of prepaid cards.

The subject’s vehicle is a silver Kia Optima with a temporary tag partially hanging off.

(Lafayette Crime Stoppers)

If you know the identity of the woman, you are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

All callers remain anonymous.