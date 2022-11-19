LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Raymond “Coach” Blanco has passed away at 87.

Raymond was the husband of Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who was the first female governor of Louisiana.

Raymond was a football coach who then became the dean of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He was the “dean of men, dean of student personnel, and dean of students. He then became vice president for Student Affairs, a position he held until his 2009 retirement,” according to UL Lafayette’s statement.

Together, Raymond and Kathleen had six children together.