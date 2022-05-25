Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — A man wanted on a rape charge in Lafayette led police on a car and foot chase before his arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Leroy Sampy, 42, of Lafayette had active warrants for second degree rape of a juvenile and aggravated battery, according to police.

Police said he was captured and arrested in the 2500 block of SE Evangeline Thruway.

Sampy was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges including resisting an officer, 2nd degree rape, sexual battery, failure to register- 2 counts and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.