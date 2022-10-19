LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Live music and a gumbo cook-off are set for November 5 at Parc International rally to raise funds for Officer Brian Rozas.

The Police Association of Lafayette and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited have organized the event to raise funds to support Officer Brian Rozas’s recovery. Officer Rozas was injured-in-action on August 14 and has been recovering at home.

“The Police Association of Lafayette is proudly supporting Officer Brian Rozas by hosting the “Rally for Rozas” gumbo cook off/music fest on November 5th from 10 – 6:30,” said Charles Broussard Jr., President of the Police Association of Lafayette. “Although Brian is home with his family, he still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. We are hoping to raise enough money to help Brian have the ability to financially provide the life he and his daughter were living prior to his on-the-job injury!”

General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or day of, at the gate. Tickets allow access to the gumbo tastings. VIP ticket options and more information can also be found on Eventbrite.

Schedule for live music:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Opening statements & DJ Mr. Isssa Party (Colby Desormeaux)

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Announcements

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – The Molly Ringwalds

“The Police Association of Lafayette has worked incredibly hard to put together a stellar lineup of good food and good music for this event,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of event partner Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “We are proud to be partners of the association and invite the entire community to come out and show your support for Officer Rozas while having a good time with family, friends, and our community.”