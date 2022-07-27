LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Wednesday marks 48 hours since Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory reportedly checked himself into an in-patient rehab facility for 21 days.

In his time away, special arrangements were made for Guillory to communicate his duties through the city-parish attorney and chief administrative officer.

However, the home rule charter states that the city-parish charter can command that his duties be handed over to a council member collectively chosen by the chairs of each council.

City Council Chairperson Nanette Cook says they were still reviewing the process on Wednesday.

Parish Council Chairperson A.B. Rubin says they have been in meetings with legal counsel and will let the public know when a decision has been made.

Guillory noted in his press release that he was entering rehab with faith that his executive team can hold down the fort.

Beth Resweber of Lafayette says she has the same faith.

“I wish him and his family well and I really hope that everything can be done from the rehab facility,” Resweber said.

She believes with technology the mayor-president will be able to stay connected.

“I would hope that they have zoom meetings and that they could do things from email. Hopefully, it could be done. It would be nice to see it done.”

With budget hearings underway the mayor president has a number of pay raises to answer for including increases for his executive team.

Resident Christine Savoie believes Guillory can perform his duties from rehab but hopes he’ll put his health first.

“The purpose of mental rehab and mental rehabilitation is to destress from everything that is causing that sort of stress. I don’t think it would be in good interest if someone was to do that, but I think it is possible.”

Guillory’s chief communications officer says they will relay any input he has for the budget hearings.

Moreover, he explains that Guillory will be back long before anything is finalized.

LCG says the target date to finalize the budget is September 8.