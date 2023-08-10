YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– In a major decision by board member Donald Aguillard, the proposed tax for the construction of Southside High School’s football stadium is now off the table.

Aguillard represents District 9, which includes Southside High School in Youngsville, and said many of the Youngsville residents do not want a tax to be imposed.

Aguillard also raised questions about the impact of future school zone changes.

“What we’d like to do is pull back any discussion about a stadium for Southside to allow for the school board to continue discussing possible alternative plans that may provide funding,” Aguillard said.

Aguillard added he is open to any ideas for funding stadium construction and how to best prioritize facility needs.