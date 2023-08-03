BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Law enforcement agencies across Louisiana gathered in Broussard Thursday, Aug. 3 as a procession escorted Deputy Marshal Giglio to his final resting place in New Orleans.

The procession departed from Broussard at 9 a.m. on its way to Mothe Funeral Home which will host his funeral.

Giglio was killed in the line of duty on Monday, July 31 while assisting the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s office execute a search warrant.

KLFY’s Zane Hogue spoke with Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne at Thursday’s procession, where he and other officers showed support for the Giglio family.

“Todays procession was done to honor Giglio and his family and show that no matter what badge an officer wears, they are all family,’ said Darbonne.