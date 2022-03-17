LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Students at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy high school are having class at the Dupuis Center at Brown Park in Lafayette, but Dr. Louella Riggs-Cook says by next year they should be in their new state of the art high school building.

Cook is the woman who opened the charter school. She said the pandemic halted the new facility’s building process.

“Materials were very difficult to get,” Cook explained. “People were not working. We had to do social distancing so it put us off a complete year or year and a half.”

But the setback did not prevent the school from re-opening. Lafayette Consolidated Government allowed Cook to lease the Dupuis center to hold classes until the completion of the building phase. Parents were also highly interested in their children attending the charter school.

“They know this location. They knew it was safe”, said Dr. Cook

Cook said she appreciates LCG allowing them to lease the facility, however, she thinks it’s time to move forward.

She has a long list of goals before the facility is complete. One of them is finding a principal to spearhead the school.

“The person spearheading this school must be prepared, must be committed, and must be passionate and qualified to educate our children in helping our students to be global competitors,” Cook said.

She also said the chosen candidate must display strong integrity and character.

“That person not only has to meet all the state standards but local standards,” Cook said. “He or she must be a leader and a change agent.”

Cook said so far there are about 25 applicants, and applications are still being accepted. To apply Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School’s website.