LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every year, the LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride for the entire month of June. Last year, Lafayette City Council members signed a proclamation declaring June as Pride Month in the city, making it the first year the city officially recognized the celebration.

However, the proclamation wasn’t signed until June 15, giving members of the LGBTQ+ community only two weeks to celebrate an official recognition of Pride in Lafayette. This year, the month is full of plans for celebrations, events, donation nights, and even the city’s first Pride Parade.

June 1

Chipotle located at 4231 Ambassador Caffery Parkway will host a giveback night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 33% of event sales will be donated to Acadiana Queer Collective. You can participate in person or online. Order online with code MVMJZRN or mention Acadiana Queer Collective in the restaurant.

June 4

PFlag will host “Paint for PRIDE” to paint the LGBTQ+ flag on the “Y Lafayette Sign” located in Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette beginning at 8:30 a.m. Materials and paint were sponsored/supplied by the Broussard Walmart.

June 11

An All Ages Pride Celebration will happen in Downtown Lafayette in the 200-300 block of Jefferson St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A walking parade will kick off the day, starting at 9 a.m., with registration at 7:30 a.m. or online beforehand.

Also planned for the day is a health and wellness expo, a film showcase at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, and live music by local artists, DJs, and headliners Rareluth and Malentina’s Fabulous Extravaganza.

June 16

Tula Tacos will host a giveback night from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. This is a dine-in only event, and 10% of sales go to Acadiana Queer Collective. Tula is located at 427 Jefferson St.

For LGBTQ+ resources and information in and around Lafayette, visit Acadiana Queer Collective or PFlag Lafayette.