LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A premium dessert shop is set to open two locations in Lafayette Parish.

The Peach Cobbler Factory will be opening locations in Lafayette and Scott, according to their website.

Founded in 2013, the premium dessert business “is home to the world’s most unique offering of desserts,” serving up 12 flavors of cobblers, various cookies, banana puddings, shakes, and more.

Some of the flavors to choose from include caramel apple, blackberry peach, strawberry peach, and apple walnut.

In Lafayette, the Peach Cobbler Factory will be located at 2916 Johnston Street, according to their Facebook page, and according to Developing Lafayette, completion of the business is set for late May or early June.

The location in Scott will be at 5535 Cameron Street, according to Developing Lafayette.

For more information, visit the Peach Cobbler Factory website.