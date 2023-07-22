LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A popular Lafayette coffee chain has announced it will be taking over the building previously occupied by Johnston Street Java.

According to a Facebook post by Jet Coffee, rumors of a new midtown location began circulating after the owner of Johnston Street Java announced her retirement and the closure of the coffee shop on Tuesday. The building is located at 3123 Johnston Street, next to the Grand 16 movie theater.

“The rumors are true! We’re so excited for Ms. Marie to enjoy her retirement and so honored she has chosen us to pick up where Johnston Street Java has left off,” the post said.

Jet Coffee is one of the fastest expanding brands in Acadiana. Since its first store opened in 2019, the coffee chain has opened a second location in Broussard and is opening its third location on the south side of Lafayette by the end of the year.

Johnston Street Java will continue to serve the Lafayette community until August 4. Following that date, the building will be closed before reopening as Jet Coffee.