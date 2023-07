LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A popular coffee shop has announced it’s permanently closing soon.

Johnston Street Java, located at 3123 Johnston Street, has announced that they are going to be closing their doors soon.

Signs were posted on their front door and drive-thru window that their final day open will be Aug. 4. due to the business owners retirement.

Johnston Street Java offers many different types of drinks and snack options such as coffee, frozen lemonade, pastries, and more.