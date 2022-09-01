LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.

With nearly 1,000 locations across 16 states, QuikTrip has secured a location in Lafayette as they look to expand into South Louisiana. According to The Advocate, QuikTrip has purchased 10 acres of property at the corner of Louisiana Ave. and I-10.

The convenience store was founded in Oklahoma in 1958 and has since made the Forbes top 100 list for largest private companies, and it came in at 36th on Forbes Halo 100. The company is also known for giving back to the communities they serve by donating 5% of its net profits to charitable organizations.

QuikTrip already has two locations in Louisiana with one in Shreveport and one in Bossier City, but the Lafayette location will be the first in South Louisiana.