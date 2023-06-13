LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana’s first Scooter’s Coffee, a popular franchise founded in Nebraska, will begin construction soon in Lafayette.

Scooter’s Coffee is one of the fastest-growing coffee brands in the US and its next expansion marks the beginning of its presence in Louisiana. The new location is set to begin construction at 2490 W. Congress St. in front of Hub City Fitness Elite.

Scooter’s Coffee features a drive-thru only kiosk, promising high-quality drinks, speedy service, and a big smile. The brand currently has locations in 28 states and is planning to build new stores in 30 states in the near future.

For more information, visit the Scooter’s Coffee website.