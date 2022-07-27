YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Protect Our Nation’s Youth (PONY) Mustang 10U World Series will kick off in Youngsville this Friday and will feature teams from across the country and from around the world.

Teams will compete for the PONY Mustang 10U World Series title starting on Friday, July 29, at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

This year’s tournament will feature 10U baseball teams from Texas, Vergina, California, Mexico, Venezuela, and Youngsville, La., all competing for the title.

It will go from Friday, July 29 to Monday, Aug. 1, starting with the first four games of the tournament taking place Friday night. The semi-finals and championship game will take place early afternoon on Monday.

For the full schedule and tournament bracket, click here.

Both daily admission tickets and series passes are being sold for the event – more information on tournament admission can be found here.

Youngsville Sports Complext is located at 801 Savoy Rd. in Youngsville.