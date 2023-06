LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police responded to a shooting on Johnston St. earlier today.

Around 3:50 p.m., Monday, LPD responded to a shooting in progress on the 100 Blk. of Johnston St.

According to Sgt. Matthew Benoit, the occupants of two vehicles were on the road and began shooting at each other. Both vehicles had fled by the time officers arrived at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time and this incident is under investigation.