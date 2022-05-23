SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who allegedly stole money from a Scott business using a technique known as “Sleight of Hand.”

The theft happened at a business in the 5400 block of Cameron Street, police said.

Chief Chad Leger said the suspects were attempting to send cash through a financial institution.

He said when the clerk began typing into the register, one of the suspects used a “sleight of hand”

technique and removed half of the cash from the counter without the clerk noticing and then obtained a refund through the financial institution for the full amount.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.