UPDATE: 07/26/22 10:40 p.m.: Lafayette Police have confirmed with News 10 that the body of an older white male was found floating Tuesday night in the Vermilion River.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the body was found in the river behind the Juvenile Detention Center.

She said Lafayette Firefighters on scene recovered the body.

So far, the deceased has not been identified and the cause of death has not been determined.

An autopsy is pending, Green said.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) At 10 p.m. Tuesday there is a heavy police presence on Surrey Street at the Vermilion River.

Lafayette Police are reportedly looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen into the water.

All streets surrounding the area are blocked as police are seen combing the area and searching the waters with flashlights.

The scene is very active with police, fire and emergency officials present.

News Tens Rodricka Taylor is there working to get more information.