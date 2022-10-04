LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Monday night armed robbery in Lafayette has police looking for a suspect.

According to Lafayette Police, they are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store. It happened around 9 p.m. Monday night in the 700 block of Eraste Landry Rd. An unknown male entered the business, approached the register with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. The suspect ran from the area on foot with the cash.

The suspect was a black male, wearing black pants, black/white shoes, and white shirt. They also had a gray piece of clothing covering his head and face.

Surveillance footage of suspect in armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.