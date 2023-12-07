LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Lafayette Wednesday night.

Authorities responded to the the 100 block of Socrates Place at approximately 10:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired. A home had been damaged as a result of the shooting.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

