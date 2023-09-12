CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – LPSO are investigating a Monday afternoon drive-by shooting near Gloria Switch Road.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to calls indicating shots were fired in the 100 block of Bloomfield Drive around 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. On arrival, it was discovered the suspect vehicle had left the area. The vehicle was located in the 600 block of Brothers Road where one of the suspects had fled the vehicle.

After a perimeter was established, the two suspects were found and apprehended.

Jamilian Paddio, 19 and Nelson Wiltz, 21 were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and handling of machine guns. Wiltz is also charged with violation of a protection order.

The investigation found multiple firearms and illegal narcotics. Three handguns, including modified weapons with fully-automatic capabilities, and more than 250 grams of marijuana and $1,000 cash were seized from the scene.

This case remains under investigation.