LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday in the 200 block of Sophie Street, a man was found lying in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound.

Lafayette Police identifies the man as Kentrevon Gallien, 23, of Lafayette.

“At this point and time we’re going to keep working those leads. We’re trying to develop those leads that will result into an arrest,” LPD Detective Ken Handy stated.

Police came to Sophie Street after they got a call of shots being heard in the area.

Plus, there were comments of a person in the middle of the road.

In the case of Sophie Street, the person was left suffering just yards away from houses and the people who live inside them.

“People who want to remain anonymous not actively get involved and want to see a safer community can always call crime stoppers. At 232 tips and you will remain anonymous with any information you provide,” Detective Handy said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Detective Handy said anonymous tips are truly anonymous when called into Crimestoppers.

He explained that information will be documented without the callers voice being identified.

In other words, your information is needed, even if police have to forgo knowing who you are.

“Individuals will call Crimestoppers with information. You’re anonymous through Crimestoppers and that information will be compiled into a telegram and transferred to the Lafayette police department. Individuals can remain safe and assured that it’s not your voice coming to us,” Handy added.