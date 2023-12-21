LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating a major traffic crash with three vehicles at the 300 block of Louisiana Ave.
The 300 to 500 block of Louisiana Ave is currently shutdown, according to police.
Authorities are at the location of the crash and ask motorists to avoid the area.
More updates will be shared when made available.
