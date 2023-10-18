YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A video of a cat being tortured that was circulating around Youngsville, frightening students and parents, has been proven to be a hoax, according to the Youngsville Police Department.

The video showed someone pouring gasoline on a cat then lighting it on fire and putting it on someone’s doorstep as a prank during homecoming.

Authorities revealed the video was not taken in Acadiana and was posted several years ago by PETA.

The video was taken in Malaysia, according to YPD.

