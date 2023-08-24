DUSON, La. (KLFY) — The Duson Police Department is in need of assistance locating a missing man.

Randy Joseph Bourque, 61, of Duson was last seen Friday, Aug. 18, near the Loves Travel Stop in Duson, wearing red shorts, a red shirt with graphics and a black do-rag with a colorful design.

Authorities described Bourque as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with grey/salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. He suffers from facial paralysis due to a previous stroke.

If you have any information regarding Bourque’s whereabouts, please contact DPD immediately at 337-873-6736.