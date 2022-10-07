An armed robbery suspect in Broussard was arrested after law enforcement responded, tracked, located and apprehended him in under an hour.

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – An armed robbery suspect in Broussard was arrested after law enforcement responded, tracked, located and apprehended him in under an hour.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a call around 9:10 a.m. on Friday about an armed robbery at a business in the 3700 block of W. Pinhook Rd. in Broussard.

The first caller said the suspect ran away on foot toward a wooded area after stealing cash from the business. Additional calls began coming in from residents in the area who provided location information and a detailed physical description of the suspect, who they also reported, had a bat.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sheriff’s Deputies established a perimeter to contain the suspect with the assistance of the Broussard and Lafayette Police Departments. Police spotted the suspect and gave verbal commands to stop, but the suspect continued to run. A Sheriff’s K9 Deputy was deployed and ultimately assisted in apprehending the suspect.

Wendell Boyance, 34, was taken into custody by 10:02 a.m.

Boyance was arrested and is being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, charged with armed robbery.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office gave thanks to the collaboration and cooperation of law enforcement partners and members of the community.