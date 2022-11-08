LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Police and SWAT negotiators are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation in Lafayette.

The situation is unfolding as of 4:15 p.m. (Nov.8) in the 200 block of West end Avenue near Delord Street.

Lafayette Police Cpl. Matthew Benoit says they responded to the location for an altercation between two people.

He said one person was struck in the face with a weapon, however was able to flee the scene before police arrived.

At this time, he said, the armed suspect is still inside the home.

A heavy police presence, including SWAT negotiators are on the scene. Everyone is asked to avoid the area.