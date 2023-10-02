LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A plea is expected Tuesday morning from Ian Howard, the man accused of killing Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook.

According to District Attorney Don Landry, the plea is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Howard is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting of Cpl. Middlebrook in October 2017. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty.

Howard previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity for Middlebrook’s death. He’s also accused of shooting three others in the incident, but those cases won’t go forward until after the death penalty case is over.

