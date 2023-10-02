LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A plea is expected Tuesday morning from Ian Howard, the man accused of killing Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook.
According to District Attorney Don Landry, the plea is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Howard is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting of Cpl. Middlebrook in October 2017. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty.
Howard previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity for Middlebrook’s death. He’s also accused of shooting three others in the incident, but those cases won’t go forward until after the death penalty case is over.
Latest Stories
- Where to find Hooters 83 cent wings in Lafayette, across Louisiana
- You may be owed money you are unaware of; here’s where to find Louisiana’s unclaimed property list
- Trump fury dominates on first day of New York fraud trial
- Powerball jackpot hits $1.04B: What a winner would actually get in Louisiana
- Missouri teacher on leave after school discovers OnlyFans account