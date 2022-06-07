LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Parents looking for summer activities for kids can look forward to the opening of two new features in the newly constructed play area at Moncus Park this weekend.

The Ochsner Lafayette General Playground and the Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure will both be available for use starting at noon on Saturday, June 11.

The Louisiana-themed playground includes two fully accessible playgrounds and an all-ages interactive water feature. There’s also a newly constructed restroom facility and two changing rooms.

The Ochsner Lafayette General Playground features nature-inspired structures and interactive pieces, surrounded by custom rubber surfacing that embodies a Louisiana swamp scene. The playground includes separate areas for younger and older children and a swing set.

Acadiana’s landscape is highlighted in the design of the immersive experience water feature and covers 5,100 square feet. It features a concrete sculptural pirogue and alligator, rows of vertical jets that ripple out of the pirogue, and arching jets in the alligator that give the illusion of the reptile breathing. There are also jets throughout the large wet deck that shoot up water to mimic bald cypress “knees.”

Moncus Park playground and water feature (Images provided by Moncus Park)

“The natural beauty of Moncus Park creates an optimal landscape for improving the health and well-being of the people of Acadiana, which aligns with our vision to make Louisiana a healthier state,” Ochsner Lafayette General CEO Patrick W. Gandy, Jr. said. “The inclusive playground celebrates individuality and encourages play, and we are honored to be a part of something so meaningful.”

There is no fee to enter the Ochsner Lafayette General Playground or the Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure. The third feature in Moncus Park’s play area, the Savoy Family Treehouse, will open later this month.

To access the Park and new play features keep right at the roundabout off Johnston Street and park in the paved lot.