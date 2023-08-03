LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Plantation Park on Kaliste Saloom is being renamed in Corporal Michael Paul Middlebrooks’s honor after he was killed in 2017 while responding to a shooting at a convenience store.

The dedication was a time of remembrance for the family and friends of Corporal Middlebrook as they celebrated his life and legacy. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory says Middlebrook sacrificed his life for the community of Lafayette.

Guillory says Corporal Middlebrook was a role model to all and will be remembered for the legacy he left behind. “This is just a day of remembrance and honor to the legacy of Corporal Middlebrook. He is an example for all of us to follow and I believe that his legacy will live on, not only through this park, but through all the measures that we’ve taken to remember him.”

Middlebrook’s wife Adrienne Middlebrook, says her husband will be remembered for being good-hearted and supporting others. “A legacy of helping others, being kind and loving.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Middlebrook praises the community for continuing to honor her husband. “We are so happy that the community and LCG and the Police Department still continues to honor my husband,” says Middlebrook.

Adrienne Middlebrook says she hopes people will have a wonderful time at the park and continue to carry on her husband’s honor.