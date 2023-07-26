LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A local community activist group is teaming up with owners of the Northgate Mall to revitalize the shopping center.

Devon Norman, president of activist group, Village 337, saIid the initiative will take the community’s support and funds to get the mall back up and running.

“It’s gonna take leaders,” Norman said. “It’s gonna take people who have resources, a whole lot of them and it’s gonna take for us to be able to respect the fact that there are owners that are part of the equation; people who have an invested interest in making sure it makes sense for them as well.”

Norman hopes the mall will be a relaxing place for the youth to go to instead of committing crimes in the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s a space. A safe space for them to come in and have resources like food, clothing. We know that there’s so many of our young people in the streets right now so that’s a place we want them to be able to go instead of going to the streets,” he said.

News 10 spoke to the Northgate Mall Management who says these plans are still in negotiation.