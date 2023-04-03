CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A Pizza restaurant in Carencro announced that they have officially closed its doors.

La Pizzeria, located at 3730 NE Evangeline Thruway in Carencro, made the announcement on Facebook stating, “La Pizzeria Carencro is now closed.”

The post continued, “We appreciate the business and loyal customers!”

However, the announcement also hinted at a possible new concept, stating to stay tuned for a rebranding and reopening sometime soon.

La Pizzeria also has a location in Lafayette which is still open. The Lafayette location is at 3809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or website.