CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Pizza lovers in Carencro will soon have a big, new local dining option.

The Lafayette-based Pizza Artista franchise is just days away from opening a new version of the fast-casual restaurant, which will include table service, a full bar and new additions to the menu, in a much larger space in Carencro. It’s called Pizza Amore by Pizza Artista.

Pizza Amore is scheduled to open mid to late July in a shopping strip adjacent to Walmart on NE Evangeline Thruway in Carencro. The 3,800-square-foot space has been designed with an Italian color scheme and features a mural of an old-fashioned Italian pizzeria along one wall, according to CFO Cynthia McClaskey.

“We wanted to set the mood for that classic, romantic Italian dinner inside — or outside where we offer sidewalk seating with party lights and checkered tablecloths,” she said. “Plus, the new menu will include several pasta and calzone favorites.”

The new location will offer a pick-up window so pizza lovers can pick up some of their favorites – like the Boucherie or the Cajun Macque Choux, made popular by the eight-year-old franchise. Of course, traditional pizzas like the Margherita or the Mediterranean veggie will be available, too.

“This new concept is the next step up from fast-casual, allowing diners to pair their favorite mixed drinks, wines, or beers with some of their favorite Italian foods,” CEO Scott McClaskey said. “But our mainstay will always be pizza – especially pizzas with a Cajun flair.”

Carencro diners will also be able to sample Pizza Artista’s other signature pies, such as the Swamp Daddy with crab, crawfish, shrimp, tasso, and Cajun sausage, a creative take on an Asian-inspired pizza and their popular BBQ chicken pizza.

“We’re the only pizza franchise in the U.S. that offers a taste of Louisiana,” Scott McClaskey said, “and the day we tried some Cajun ingredients on top of a pizza we were making for ourselves, in just one bite, we knew we had something.”

Since opening its first restaurant in Lafayette in 2015, Pizza Artista has expanded to locations in Broussard, Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, as well as Groves, Texas and Clarksville, Tennessee.