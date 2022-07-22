LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Pinhook bridge will be closed during the morning hours this Sunday, and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

Weather permitting, Pinhook bridge will be worked on from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m on Sunday, July 24.

DOTD Public Information Officer Deidra Druilhet tells KLFY News 10 that when there is maintenance required “on our bridges, we try to conduct the work at a time where traffic is going to be minimal.”

“So this work will take place from six to noon because we typically see decreased traffic volume in the area,” she continued.

She also noted that “there’s a lot of intricate parts that are involved with this bridge,” so once in a while they have to “do some maintenance to make sure that it is working properly and so there’s no disruption to either vehicular traffic or marine traffic.”

Druilhet advises drivers to plan accordingly and look at taking an alternate route.

“We have other state routes that motorists can use, people can come down Ambassador, they can use the Evangeline Thruway,” Druilhet stated.

She continued, “those are a few various routes people can utilize to get around the local area.”