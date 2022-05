LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One local parkgoer was taking a stroll in Paul Davis Park when an unwelcomed visitor decided to join him.

Andre Brown said an alligator was seen walking in the gully. As he moved closer to the gator, he discovered it only had three limbs.









Brown said he made several rescue attempts to move the gator. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is expected to transfer the gator to a safer place.