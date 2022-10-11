LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A phone scam happening across Lafayette pretends to be local law enforcement and demands money with threats of an arrest.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a phone scammer is posing as a member of local law enforcement and claims to have a warrant for their arrest, demanding money in exchange for resolving the warrant. Sometimes, the scammer claims the recipient missed jury duty and payment is needed.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office does not seek any type of payment over the telephone. Forms of payment requested by scammers are often non-traceable and non-transferable. If you are contacted by a caller requesting money and claiming to be law enforcement, do NOT transfer any form of payment to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have questions about a possible warrant or about how to make a payment for the various services offered by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, please call (337) 232-9211.