LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A petition is circulating online to remove the Lafayette library board president, which comes shortly after the boards decision to fire the library director.

Lynette Mejia of Carencro is advocating for the Lafayette Library Board of Control President Robert Judge to be removed.

“I don’t even know why he wants to be board president of this board anymore but whatever his reasons are, it’s time for him to go,” said Mejia.

“He has attempted to ban books at our library over the years. He has made it very clear that he does not intend to build a northeast library,” Mejia added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mejia says the parish council appoints the board. She’s now asking for the parish council to remove the person who sits at the head.

“We’re putting this petition out there to let them know the people of Lafayette, library users and tax paying people of Lafayette are tired of this chaos in our library system,” said Mejia.

The board’s vice president James Thomas publicly spoke up.

“It was just his annual evaluation. I was not expecting that outcome and of course like many of you I had to find out through rumors, and I’m the vice president of this board. It just goes to show you that it doesn’t mean much sitting on this board at all,” said Thomas.

If the parish council decides to appoint someone else, Mejia hopes that person will support a library for the city’s northside.

“Someone who will keep this project going and who will stop with these silly cultural war issues and actually run the library like it should be run,” Mejia stated.

KLFY reached out to the board president and received no response before/during airing.