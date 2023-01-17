LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Crime Stoppers need help locating the man who they say is a person of interest in the November fatal shooting on Malapart Road.

Authorities said they located the body of a juvenile Hispanic male on Nov. 11, 2022. in the middle of the roadway.

Video surveillance from cameras nearby captured the suspect communicating with the victim just minutes prior, authorities said.

On Tuesday, police issued still photos of the suspect wearing black Nike shorts, sneakers and a white hoodie.

(Lafayette Crime Stoppers, person of interest)

Anyone who can identify the suspect or have any information about the crime, should contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).