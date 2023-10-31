UPDATE, 12:15 p.m.: Police have identified the victim, who has died, and arrested a suspect in the shooting.

Percy James Rochester Jr, 39, of Lafayette, has died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

The suspect arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center has been identified as Terry Joseph Jr, 22, of Rayne. He was booked on a warrant for one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting near the intersection of North University Avenue and West Willow Street early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Lafayette Police were notified around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire. Preliminary investigation indicates shots were fired into a vehicle traveling near that intersection. One unidentified victim was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital prior to officer’s arrival, police said.

The victim is currently listed in critical condition. Detectives are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

