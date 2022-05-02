LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An early morning shooting in downtown Lafayette Sunday sent people running for their lives.

According to Lafayette police, 12 people were injured including the suspect.

On Monday, KLFY learned that three LPD officers are on administrative leave with pay after firing their service weapons in response to the active shooter.

Sgt. Robin Green says the officers did their jobs.

“When officers receive a call that shots are being fired, it is our job to basically go towards the threat and that’s what officers did. We take an oath to protect life and property and that’s what our officers did on Sunday morning.”

She says the identified suspect, Carl Demark Thompson, 40 of New Iberia will be held accountable.

“Investigators obtained a warrant for 11 counts of first-degree murder and one count of illegal discharge of a weapon. Once he recovers from the hospital we will be booking him into Lafayette Parish Correction Center on those charges,” Green said.

She says Sunday’s shooting was not a mass shooting saying that there’s no evidence to say it was nor any evidence that it was pre-planned.

“We could say that it was an active shooter scenario because of the amount of people who were injured as a result of this person’s careless actions,” Green added.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) began its independent third-party investigation into the shooting at the request of the police department.