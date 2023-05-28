LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – People gathered at Moncus Park’s Veteran’s Memorial on Sunday in honor of the upcoming holiday.

With Memorial Day just around the corner, people share what the holiday means to them while remembering those who lost their lives while serving our country.

A day of remembrance, Memorial Day is a time where people across the nation honor the memories of the soldiers who lost their lives while in combat. Here in Acadiana, people like Ray Bias who served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War and served in U.S. Navy during the Gulf War says it’s a day when he reflects on his fallen comrades. “It’s certainly what it means to me is honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives in war,” says Bias.

He says their sacrifice is the reason for our freedom. “Many lives have been lost to have us enjoy the freedom we have in the United States.”

Other people like Robert Thibodeaux says Memorial Day allows them to remember family members who have served. “I have multiple family members that served for our country, so I remember them and what they’ve done for us,” says Thibodeaux.

Young people like Jerediah Waldon and Alexander Mcgoffin say Memorial Day reminds them they are protected by the soldiers who fought for our country. “It means that soldiers from the USA start fighting for us,” says Waldon. Mcgoffin says it feels like a sacrifice because the soldiers sacrificed their lives to keep you alive in this whole nation.

In addition to remembering those who lost their lives, Mcgoffin says he thanks his family members who served. “My dad’s cousin worked in the army so we’re going to call him and say hello. “

Bias and Waldon say they celebrate Memorial Day with their loved ones as a tradition with family barbeques, festivals, and even going swimming on that day.

New and continuing traditions take place as people prepare to celebrate and remember the live lost for our freedom.