LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is currently on the scene of a major accident located on Willow Street and Cora Street.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit with LPD confirmed that a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian is injured and the state of their condition has not been confirmed at this time.

Information is limited but more will be updated when it becomes available.